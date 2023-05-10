The POWER List 2023: Frederick H. “Fritz” Riesmeyer II

Siegfreid Bingham, Kansas City

Fritz Riesmeyer has been involved in multiple high-profile Kansas City cases.

In 2014, he defended a Kansas City radio station’s parent company after morning show hosts misidentified a law student as a porn star.

In 2016, he persuaded a federal jury to mostly side with a Branson real estate developer in a $16 million bond issuance dispute.

In 2019, he represented a Clay County sheriff after the county commission slashed nearly $1 million from his budget.

Two years later, Riesmeyer defended the city of Kansas City on claims that its officials had violated state law by shifting $42 million from the Kansas City Police Department’s budget to other crime prevention efforts. A judge ruled in favor of the plaintiff’s claims.

Riesmeyer first joined his current firm in 2012 as a shareholder. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and started practicing in 1977.

The POWER List: Business Defense 2023