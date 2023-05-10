The POWER List 2023: Joseph C. Orlet

Husch Blackwell, St. Louis

Joe Orlet is a well-known figure in the toxic tort and mass tort world, having defended clients in the chemical, biotech, agricultural and pharmaceutical industries, among others. He’s served for decades as lead trial lawyer for Emerson.

Orlet was president of the East Saint Louis Bar Association in Illinois from 2015 to 2016. He is a member of the American Seed Trade Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates.

In 1998, Orlet won one of the largest defense verdicts tracked by Missouri Lawyers Media. A Cole County jury sided with a ladder manufacturer in a wrongful death case brought on behalf of a roofer who was impaled through the eye when his ladder slid out from under him. The jury didn’t find the ladder to be defective.

Orlet earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1987.

The POWER List: Business Defense 2023