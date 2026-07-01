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Criminal Law-Speeding-Stay of Conviction

Staff Report//July 1, 2026//

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Criminal Law-Speeding-Stay of Conviction

Criminal Law-Speeding-Stay of Conviction

Staff Report//July 1, 2026//

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Defendant appealed his conviction for speeding, challenging various evidentiary rulings and the denial of his motion to stay the conviction pending appeal.

Where defendant’s brief contained numerous deficiencies, the court was constrained to dismiss the appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

State v. Moore (MLW No. 85027/Case No. WD88189 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Putnam County, Horvath, J. (Timothy Houston Moore, Cincinnati, IA, appellant pro se) (Pamela K. Blevins, St. Joseph for respondent)

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