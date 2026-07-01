Criminal Law-Violation of Order of Protection-Sufficiency of Evidence
Staff Report//July 1, 2026//
Defendant appealed his conviction for violating an order of protection, challenging the sufficiency of the evidence. Defendant argued that the state failed to prove that defendant had come within 500 feet of the victim as prohibited by the order of protection.
Where the arresting officer testified, based on his personal knowledge, as to the distance between the victim’s home and the home where defendant was found and arrested, there was sufficient evidence to find beyond a reasonable doubt that defendant had come within 500 feet of the victim.
Judgment is affirmed.
State v. Jonas (MLW No. 85031/Case No. WD88080 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Andrew County, Bauman, J. (Jedd C. Schneider, Assistant Public Defender, Columbia for appellant) (Monica J. Morrey, Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney, Savannah for respondent)
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