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Domestic Relations-Judgment of Modification-Opportunity to Be Heard

Staff Report//July 1, 2026//

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Domestic Relations-Judgment of Modification-Opportunity to Be Heard

Domestic Relations-Judgment of Modification-Opportunity to Be Heard

Staff Report//July 1, 2026//

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Defendant appealed the trial court’s judgment of modification, arguing that she was denied a meaningful opportunity to be heard and that the trial court erred in denying her motion to set aside the proceedings that she failed to attend.

Where defendant failed to file a record with her appeal, the court was constrained to dismiss the appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

In the Matter of J.N.H. v. M.J.S. (MLW No. 85026/Case No. WD88288 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Long, J. (M.J.-T.S., St. Petersburg, FL, appellant pro se) (J.N.H., Kansas City, respondent pro se)

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