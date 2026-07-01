Domestic Relations-Judgment of Modification-Opportunity to Be Heard
Staff Report//July 1, 2026//
Defendant appealed the trial court’s judgment of modification, arguing that she was denied a meaningful opportunity to be heard and that the trial court erred in denying her motion to set aside the proceedings that she failed to attend.
Where defendant failed to file a record with her appeal, the court was constrained to dismiss the appeal.
Appeal is dismissed.
In the Matter of J.N.H. v. M.J.S. (MLW No. 85026/Case No. WD88288 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Long, J. (M.J.-T.S., St. Petersburg, FL, appellant pro se) (J.N.H., Kansas City, respondent pro se)
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