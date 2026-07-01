Domestic Relations-Order of Protection-Sufficiency of Evidence

Listen to this article

Defendant appealed the trial court’s order granting petitioner’s petition for entry of an order of protection under the Adult Abuse Act. Defendant challenged the sufficiency of the evidence supporting the trial court’s judgment.

Where defendant failed to file the trial court transcript, the court was precluded from conducting appellate review.

Appeal is dismissed.

A.J.W. v. Ford (MLW No. 85028/Case No. WD88175 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ardini, Jr., J.) Appealed from circuit court, Macon County, Burks, J. (Richard Hicks, Columbia and Christian Melhado, Jefferson City for appellant) (A.J.W., Macon, respondent pro se)