Criminal Law-Drug and Firearm Offenses-Motion to Suppress

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Defendant appealed her conviction for drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon, challenging the denial of her motion to suppress evidence collected during a search of her purse, which she contended exceeded the scope of a search warrant.

Where defendant failed to object to the admission of evidence seized from her pursue, the court declined to conduct plain error review.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Mahler (MLW No. 85029/Case No. WD88165 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Mitchell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Callaway County, Devine, J. (Katie Curry, Assistant Public Defender, Columbia for appellant) (Catherine L. Hanaway, Attorney General and Riley A. O’Shaughnessy, Assistant Attorney General, Jefferson City for respondent)