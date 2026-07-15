Immigration-Cancellation of Removal-Denial-Moral Character
Staff Report//July 15, 2026//
Petitioner sought review of the BIA’s order dismissing his appeal of an immigration judge’s decision denying cancellation of removal
Where petitioner failed to challenge the BIA’s determination that he lacked good moral character, he was ineligible for cancellation of removal.
Petition is denied.
Molina-Malaga v. Blanche (MLW No. 85082/Case No. 25-2310 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.
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