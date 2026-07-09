Immigration: Cancellation of Removal-Petition for Review-Exhaustion of Administrative Remedies
Staff Report//July 9, 2026//
Petitioner sought review of the denial of her request for cancellation of removal. An IJ ruled that petitioner was ineligible due to a Nebraska conviction that met the federal definition for a generic crime of child abuse.
Where the petition for review raised new arguments not brought before the IJ or BIA, her failure to exhaust her administrative remedies for those arguments precluded relief.
Petition is denied.
Lopez-Lopez v. Blanche (MLW No. 85056/Case No. 25-1924 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Stras, J.) Petition for review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals. (Jason M. Finch, Omaha, NE for petitioner) (Blair Timothy O’Connor, Washington, D.C. for respondent; Brooke Maurer, Washington, D.C. on the brief)
Latest Opinion Digests
- Insurance-Interpleader-Competing Claims to Insurance Proceeds
- Employer-Employee-Discrimination-Hostile Work Environment
- Criminal Law-Rape-Oral and Written Judgments
- Torts-Defamation-Official Immunity
- Real Property-Adverse Possession-Oral Agreement for Sale
- Domestic Relations-Termination of Parental Rights-Parental Unfitness
- Criminal Law-Violation of Order of Protection-Scope of Cross-Examination
- Criminal Law-Resisting Arrest-Sufficiency of Evidence
- Criminal Law-Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel
- Domestic Relations-Dissolution-Property Division
- Criminal Law-Assault-Self-Defense
Top stories
- Supreme Court rejects bright-line rule on FAA worker exemption
- 2026 Unsung Legal Heroes: Publisher’s Letter, honorees
- Driver in accident settles negligence suit with other motorist
- Verdicts may fuel Missouri social media claims
- Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert retiring after 32 years
- Severe motorcycle crash nets seven-figure settlement
- Defense avoids $21M demand after client accused of stealing intellectual property
- COA reverses summary judgment on discrimination claims