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Immigration: Cancellation of Removal-Petition for Review-Exhaustion of Administrative Remedies

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

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Immigration: Cancellation of Removal-Petition for Review-Exhaustion of Administrative Remedies

Immigration: Cancellation of Removal-Petition for Review-Exhaustion of Administrative Remedies

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

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Petitioner sought review of the denial of her request for cancellation of removal. An IJ ruled that petitioner was ineligible due to a Nebraska conviction that met the federal definition for a generic crime of child abuse.

Where the petition for review raised new arguments not brought before the IJ or BIA, her failure to exhaust her administrative remedies for those arguments precluded relief.

Petition is denied.

Lopez-Lopez v. Blanche (MLW No. 85056/Case No. 25-1924 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Stras, J.) Petition for review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals. (Jason M. Finch, Omaha, NE for petitioner) (Blair Timothy O’Connor, Washington, D.C. for respondent; Brooke Maurer, Washington, D.C. on the brief)

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