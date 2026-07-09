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Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

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Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

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Defendant appealed the within-Guidelines sentence imposed following the revocation of his supervised release, challenging the substantive reasonableness of the sentence.

Where the district court adequately considered the statutory sentencing factors, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Luna (MLW No. 85042/Case No. 25-3385 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J.

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