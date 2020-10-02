Quantcast
Jury trials on hold at KC courthouse

By: Jessica Shumaker October 2, 2020

The resumption of jury trials in Jackson County’s downtown Kansas City courthouse is on hold after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

