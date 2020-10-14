Lisa Tsacoumangos, 36

Associate, Brown & Crouppen

Location: St. Louis

Practice Areas: Personal injury litigation

Law School: Saint Louis University

Her esire to help others motivated Lisa Tsacoumangos to attend law school at night while working at a full-time job.

After eventually leaving her successful career in finance, she began a new career as an attorney.

“Working in personal injury law has transformed my life,” she said. “The ability to advocate for others has given me the fulfillment I was seeking.”

One of Tsacoumangos’ associates praises her work ethic and dedication: “Even in the most tragic of cases, when clients are grieving and have experienced tremendous loss, Lisa is a human being above all else. She does not treat anyone as just another case or another client. She goes above and beyond what is required of an attorney in seeking resources for clients and their families.”

Career highlights for Tsacoumangos include obtaining a plaintiff’s verdict at trial, with an award that was more than double the last final offer. In another case, she worked with a team of attorneys on a contested-liability case involving a child who suffered extensive injuries from a faulty firework, resulting in a $7 million settlement.

In addition, she has served with Voices for Children, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports volunteer court-appointed special advocates for children in foster care. She also volunteers with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, litigating unemployment and real estate cases on a pro bono basis.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

The moment I tell a client a case is resolved and they can begin to heal and put their trauma behind them. I can win a motion or get an admission in a deposition, but nothing is as rewarding as client interactions.