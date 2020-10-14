Ryan Turnage, 37

Litigation Counsel, Schnuck Markets Inc.

Location: St. Louis

Practice Areas: Corporate

Law School: Saint Louis University

Ryan Turnage saw a future in the law from an early age.

“The legal profession is the first career path I chose as a child,” he recalled. “I believe I dressed up as an attorney in grade school.”

Since then, Turnage has solidified his law career with far more than just fashion choices. After a clerkship with U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald G. Wilkerson, he spent a year as assistant general counsel in the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office before moving on to Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion. He joined Schnuck Markets Inc. as corporate counsel in 2016.

A recipient of the John R. Essner Young Lawyer of the Year Award from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Turnage has been a member of organizations ranging from the St. Louis Attorneys Against Hunger committee to the Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers board to The Missouri Bar Leadership Academy. Missouri Lawyers Media also honored him with an In-House Counsel Award in 2019.

“He is well-rounded and driven,” his nominator wrote. “You could not find a better future leader of The Missouri Bar. He is whip-smart, reliable, strategic and has boundless energy.”

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Find mentors to teach you about the legal practice, ignore any fear associated with asking questions, be overprepared and find a balance between humility and dignity.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I have played piano since age 7.

What is the best career advice you have received?

During my last semester of law school, a mentor told me if I actually learn how to practice law and always maintain my integrity in my early years of practice, I should experience balance and stability in my career.