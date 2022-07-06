Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Public access to Case.net expanding next year

Public access to Case.net expanding next year

By: Staff Report July 6, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has approved rule changes paving the way for access to public court records from personal electronic devices starting next year.

