Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / BAMSL’s headquarters moves to new location in downtown St. Louis

BAMSL’s headquarters moves to new location in downtown St. Louis

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff July 15, 2022

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis is moving to a new downtown location next year.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo