Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Haden joins Lathrop GPM in Kansas City

Haden joins Lathrop GPM in Kansas City

By: Staff Report October 18, 2022

Elizabeth “Beth” Haden has joined Lathrop GPM as a partner in its business transactions practice group in the Kansas City office.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo