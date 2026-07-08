Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Taylor Swift defeats Florida poet’s plagiarism lawsuit

Reuters//July 8, 2026//

Home>News>

Taylor Swift defeats Florida poet’s plagiarism lawsuit

Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025. (Daniel Cole/Reuters File Photo)

Taylor Swift defeats Florida poet’s plagiarism lawsuit

Reuters//July 8, 2026//

Listen to this article

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing the newly married pop megastar of plagiarizing phrases from a Florida woman’s poems for more than a dozen songs.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said the plaintiff failed to show that her poems constituted protectable expression, or that Swift had seen the poems and an average person would deem her songs substantially similar.

Marasco represented herself. Reached by email, she said she disagreed with the decision and will appeal.

Lawyers for Swift and the other defendants, including and , did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Swift, 36, was accused of copying details from Marasco’s poetry books for songs including “Down Bad” and “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart,” both from Swift’s 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

But the judge said any commonality between Marasco’s poems and Swift’s songs consisted only of “unprotectable ideas, themes, metaphors, and isolated words.”

Cannon gave many illustrations, including confronting adversity, being “gaslighted” and being “submerged” under water.

The judge dismissed an earlier version of Marasco’s lawsuit last September.

She said that where Marasco made new allegations, “the works are not even substantially similar — a point plaintiff effectively concedes by characterizing the alleged copying as ‘paraphrase[s],’ ‘rephrase[s],’ and copying with ‘minor word substitutions.'”

Monday’s dismissal was with prejudice, meaning Marasco cannot amend her complaint. Cannon’s chambers are in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Swift married Travis Kelce, also 36, the star tight end for football’s Kansas City Chiefs, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on July 3.

Tags: Copyright & Trademark Law, Kimberly Marasco, Taylor Swift, Republic Records, Universal Music Group

Related Articles

Related Content

Attendees climb down from a John Deere X9 combine

Deere settles suit by FTC, states over equipment repair restrictions

Deere settles with the FTC and five states over repair restrictions, agreeing to provide farmers and independe[...]

July 8, 2026
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines planes are seen at the tarmac at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey

United Airlines must face lawsuit over ‘window seats’ that lack windows

A federal judge on Monday rejected United Airlines' bid to dismiss a lawsuit by passengers who complained they[...]

July 8, 2026
Steven H. Schwartz

Commentary: Do In-House Lawyers Need Malpractice Insurance?

In-house lawyers face personal malpractice risks that corporate insurance may not cover. Learn why ELPL insura[...]

July 8, 2026
Wooden mannequin crushed under a smartphoe with social media ico

Verdicts may fuel Missouri social media claims

Recent Meta and YouTube verdicts may shape a Missouri Snapchat lawsuit alleging product design enabled a preda[...]

July 8, 2026
Wooden gavel on the table on blurred background

Arkansas motorist injured in St. Louis County settles with other driver

A 35-year-old Arkansas man injured in a November 2024 two-car collision in St. Louis County has settled a liab[...]

July 8, 2026
Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Arbitration panel awards Illinois motorist injured in collision

A Granite City, Illinois, man injured in a December 2022 hit-and-run collision has been awarded $66,745 by a t[...]

July 8, 2026

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news