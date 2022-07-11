Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 18 for diversity and inclusion initiatives

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 18 attorneys, firms and legal professionals from around the state with its 2022 Diversity & Inclusion Awards for their work to support and advance those initiatives.
The awards recognize attorneys, judges, firms and organizations that are significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and the dignity of all people in Missouri’s legal profession and in communities in which exceptional legal work impacts justice for all.
A selection committee of statewide legal and bar association leaders worked with Missouri Lawyers Media to review nominations and select the honorees. Honorees will be celebrated during a virtual awards event scheduled for Aug. 17. Click here for tickets or here for other information.
The 2022 class of honorees includes:
Ashley Benoist, Stanton Barton LLC, Senior Associate
Grace Colato Martinez, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Associate
Willie Epps, Western District Federal Court, United States Magistrate Judge
Noah Garcia, Kansas City Southern Railway, Senior Corporate Counsel
Reginald L. Harris, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Partner
Robin Jefferson Higgins, Webster University, Associate Professor and Chair
Alexandra Johnson, AJ Legal Services, Attorney
Candace Johnson, Carmody MacDonald, Associate
Arindam Kar, Polsinelli, Shareholder
Kayla Loveless, Husch Blackwell, Associate
David Mason, 22nd Judicial Circuit, Circuit Judge
Sandra Moore, Advantage Capital, Chief Impact Officer
Ronald Norwood, Lewis Rice, Member, DEI Committee Chair
Shoshanah Shanes, Lathrop GPM, Associate
Courtney Stirrat, Franke Schultz & Mullen, Partner
Patrick Stueve, Stueve Siegel Hanson, Partner
Mikah Thompson, UMKC School of Law, Faculty Member
Paul Venker, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, Senior Counsel