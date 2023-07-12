The POWER List 2023: Trina R. Ricketts

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

Home>The POWER List>Employment Law 2023>

The POWER List 2023: Trina R. Ricketts

The POWER List 2023: Trina R. Ricketts

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

Trina R. RickettsOgletree Deakins, Kansas City

Trina Ricketts co-leads her firm’s RIF/WARN practice group, which guides employers across the country through reductions in force and advance warnings on mass layoffs as required by federal law.

She also handles a wide range of employment matters, from discrimination claims to restrictive covenants, while working to train clients on employment law topics.

Ricketts served from 2013 to 2018 as the managing partner of her firm’s Kansas City office. She is co-chair of ODFamily, a firm-wide business resource group that helps the firm’s staff navigate family transitions.

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023

i

Related Content

The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Mary Anne Sedey

Throughout her career, Mary Anne Sedey has advanced the rights of employees, particularly women.

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Russell C. Riggan

In 2019, Russ Riggan advanced the cause of gay rights in Missouri with a nearly $20 million win for a gay poli[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Charles E. Reis IV

Chad Reis won a key victory in the Missouri Supreme Court that has helped determine if employment disputes sho[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Terry Potter

Terry Potter’s practice includes assisting employers with collective bargaining, arbitrations and union avoi[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Neal F. Perryman

Neal Perryman has chaired Lewis Rice’s litigation department since 2020.

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Martin M. Meyers

Marty Meyers famously represented the family of a young man who was tortured to death by Kansas City serial ki[...]

July 12, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news