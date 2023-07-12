The POWER List 2023: Trina R. Ricketts

Ogletree Deakins, Kansas City

Trina Ricketts co-leads her firm’s RIF/WARN practice group, which guides employers across the country through reductions in force and advance warnings on mass layoffs as required by federal law.

She also handles a wide range of employment matters, from discrimination claims to restrictive covenants, while working to train clients on employment law topics.

Ricketts served from 2013 to 2018 as the managing partner of her firm’s Kansas City office. She is co-chair of ODFamily, a firm-wide business resource group that helps the firm’s staff navigate family transitions.

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023