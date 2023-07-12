The POWER List 2023: Ferne P. Wolf

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

Home>The POWER List>Employment Law 2023>

The POWER List 2023: Ferne P. Wolf

The POWER List 2023: Ferne P. Wolf

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

Ferne P. WolfSilverstein Wolf, St. Louis

Ferne Wolf began her career working for the attorney who successfully argued the landmark employment-discrimination case McDonnell Douglas v. Green in the U.S. Supreme Court.

She’s gone on to set precedents of her own, including a 2006 Missouri ruling that held that plaintiffs only had to prove that discrimination was a “contributing factor” in what happened to them at work. Lawmakers enacted a stricter standard in 2017 that overrode the case.

Wolf also secured a 1997 opinion from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that recognized a claim for same-sex sexual harassment based on stereotypes.

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023

i

Related Content

The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Rik Siro

Rik Siro's major cases include a $4.9 million jury verdict for the former general manager of a Kansas City sho[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Jill A. Silverstein

Jill Silverstein won a landmark case in the Missouri Supreme Court in 2019, when the court said a gay state em[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Mary Anne Sedey

Throughout her career, Mary Anne Sedey has advanced the rights of employees, particularly women.

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Russell C. Riggan

In 2019, Russ Riggan advanced the cause of gay rights in Missouri with a nearly $20 million win for a gay poli[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Trina R. Ricketts

Trina Ricketts co-leads her firm’s RIF/WARN practice group, which guides employers across the country throug[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Charles E. Reis IV

Chad Reis won a key victory in the Missouri Supreme Court that has helped determine if employment disputes sho[...]

July 12, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news