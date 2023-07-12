The POWER List 2023: Ferne P. Wolf

Silverstein Wolf, St. Louis

Ferne Wolf began her career working for the attorney who successfully argued the landmark employment-discrimination case McDonnell Douglas v. Green in the U.S. Supreme Court.

She’s gone on to set precedents of her own, including a 2006 Missouri ruling that held that plaintiffs only had to prove that discrimination was a “contributing factor” in what happened to them at work. Lawmakers enacted a stricter standard in 2017 that overrode the case.

Wolf also secured a 1997 opinion from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that recognized a claim for same-sex sexual harassment based on stereotypes.

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023