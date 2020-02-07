Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Bankruptcy: Chapter 13-Dismissal-Violation of Stay

Bankruptcy: Chapter 13-Dismissal-Violation of Stay

By: Staff Report February 7, 2020

Where a debtor challenged the dismissal of his Chapter 13 case, the bankruptcy court did not err in dismissing the case as void because it was filed in violation of the automatic stay in his pending Chapter 7 case. Judgment is affirmed. In re: Miguel Ignacio Benitez (MLW No. 74493/Case No. 19-6030 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo