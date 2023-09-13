The POWER List 2023: Brad Wachler

Lewis Rice, St. Louis

Brad Wachler has more than 20 years of experience in the area of college athletics, serving in roles such as vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Lindenwood University. He now uses that experience in the sports advisory and consulting practice group at Lewis Rice.

Wachler advises institutions, athletes and businesses on name, image and likeness issues, conducts full-scale external investigations and recommends corrective actions on issues including compliance infractions and sexual harassment, guides universities through the divisional reclassification process and helps athletics departments develop strategic roadmaps for success.

The POWER List: Sports & Entertainment Law 2023