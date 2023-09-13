The POWER List 2023: Robert Tormohlen

Lewis Rice, Kansas City

He’d prefer not to be known as the “flying hot dog lawyer,” but Robert Tormohlen successfully represented the plaintiff who sued the Kansas City Royals after the team’s mascot, Sluggerrr, launched a hot dog into the crowd, hitting a fan in the face. The Missouri Supreme Court held that the “baseball rule” that fans assume the risk of being hit by foul balls when going to a baseball game does not apply to flying hot dogs.

Since 1994, Tormohlen has represented casino and gaming companies, trying numerous jury trials resulting in defense verdicts and obtaining rulings upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The POWER List: Sports & Entertainment Law 2023