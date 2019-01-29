Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Baboons and 4-year-olds give good pep talks

Baboons and 4-year-olds give good pep talks

By: Spencer Farris January 29, 2019

In 1998, I was both a new father and a new lawyer. Fortunately, I was blissfully unaware of how unprepared I was for either gig, and that is what kept me from running — screaming — into the woods. The trial lawyer thing is by far the easier of the two, by the way. In order ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo