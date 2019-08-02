Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Katy Perry loses to St. Louis entertainment lawyer

Katy Perry loses to St. Louis entertainment lawyer

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 2, 2019

A St. Louis-based entertainment lawyer persuaded a Los Angeles jury last week that part of Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” was lifted from a Missouri-based Christian rap artist, earning the plaintiffs $2.78 million in damages. Michael Kahn of Capes Sokol was lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the high-profile copyright-infringement suit, filed in Missouri in ...

