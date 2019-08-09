Quantcast
Appeals court affirms man’s death sentence

By: Jessica Shumaker August 9, 2019

On the same day the U.S. Department of Justice announced it planned to resume federal executions for the first time in 16 years, a federal appeals court upheld a Missouri man’s death sentence. On July 25, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the sentence of Wesley Paul Coonce Jr. Coonce was ...

