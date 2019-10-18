Quantcast
Immigration: Removal-Jurisdiction

By: Staff Report October 18, 2019

Petitioner, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, petitioned for review of an order of the Bureau of Immigration Affairs that rejected his argument that the board lacked jurisdiction to order petitioner removed. Where petitioner’s challenge to the board’s jurisdiction was foreclosed by precedent, the court denied the petition. Petition is denied. Harding v. Barr (MLW No. 74043/Case No. ...

