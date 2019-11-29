Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri Supreme Court rules power of attorney covers arbitration agreement

Missouri Supreme Court rules power of attorney covers arbitration agreement

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 29, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court split 4-3 on whether a quadriplegic man was bound by an arbitration agreement that the person to whom he gave power of attorney had signed when admitting him to a nursing home. In its Nov. 19 ruling, the court’s majority said the agreement was valid. The durable power of attorney document specifically ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo