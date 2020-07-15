Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Southern District OKs lengthy sentence for ‘board bills’ defendant

Southern District OKs lengthy sentence for ‘board bills’ defendant

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 15, 2020

The Court of Appeals Southern District ruled hat a judge didn’t abuse his discretion in sentencing a high-profile but low-income defendant to more than two years in jail on a variety of charges.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo