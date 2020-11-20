Jury awards largest verdict of its kind in trial over hip implant

Quantcast
By: Jessica Shumaker November 20, 2020

A jury has awarded $21 million in damages to a St. Louis couple who filed a design-defect suit against hip-implant system manufacturer Biomet Inc. — an outcome their attorney called the largest-known verdict of its kind in U.S. history.

