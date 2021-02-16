Quantcast
Polsinelli launches AI tool for patent applications

Polsinelli launches AI tool for patent applications

By: Jessica Shumaker February 16, 2021

A team of Polsinelli attorneys who help clients obtain patents for their inventions has created an innovation of its own: proprietary software that uses artificial intelligence to help lawyers draft patent applications.

