Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Defense attorneys argue against victim rights requirement

Defense attorneys argue against victim rights requirement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 9, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court is weighing whether the state can require defense attorneys to give counseling information to the alleged victims of their clients. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo