Finalists named for Southern District vacancy

Finalists named for Southern District vacancy

By: Scott Lauck October 7, 2022

The Appellate Judicial Commission has selected a southwestern Missouri litigator and two trial judges as finalists for an opening on the Court of Appeals Southern District.

