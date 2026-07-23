Inside Matthew Brown’s Pursuit of Justice with Combs Waterkotte

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Few experiences are more frightening than facing criminal charges. When the allegations involve a particularly serious offense, the possibility that a courtroom decision could shape the rest of your life can feel overwhelming.

That’s why it is incredibly important to seek out legal assistance and guidance not just from anybody, but from an experienced professional whom you can trust in such high-stakes circumstances. Fortunately, Missouri criminal defense attorney Matthew Brown is precisely the kind of attorney who has forged his career on the basis of such abilities.

Brown works with the Missouri criminal defense law firm Combs Waterkotte. He brings a valuable former-prosecutor perspective to clients facing serious criminal charges. His experience prosecuting cases, trying felony jury trials, and now defending clients across Missouri often allows him to effectively anticipate how the State builds cases and develop trial-ready defense strategies focused on protecting clients’ freedom, reputations, families, and futures.

Through these unique insights and experiences, Brown has crusaded for his clients remarkably effectively for years and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Former Prosecutor Turned Criminal Defense Lawyer

Prior to his work with Combs Waterkotte, Brown previously served as prosecuting attorney for the City of Crystal City, as well as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in St. Francois County. This background affords him firsthand knowledge of how prosecutors evaluate evidence, prepare cases, negotiate charges, and approach trial strategy, which he is now able to utilize in his criminal defense work. Beyond this, he was also one of just 25 prosecutors nationwide selected to attend the Secret Service National Computer Forensic Institute for advanced training and career development.

Furthermore, Missouri criminal defense attorney Matthew Brown has tried numerous felony jury trials to verdict and has defended hundreds of clients in Missouri courtrooms. His defense work includes cases that ended in “not guilty” verdicts, which reflects his ability to handle high-pressure criminal matters in court.

Broad Criminal Defense Practice

As a Missouri criminal defense and DWI lawyer, Brown represents individuals facing a wide range of charges, including violent crimes, DWI, domestic violence, drug charges, gun charges, felonies, misdemeanors, juvenile crimes, orders of protection, probation violations, and traffic offenses.

He primarily serves individuals and families dealing with urgent criminal accusations and the possible consequences of jail time, damaged reputations, employment issues, family instability, and long-term legal penalties.

About Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte is a St. Louis-based criminal defense law firm serving clients across Missouri and Illinois. The firm emphasizes fearless defense, strong client communication, trial readiness, and extensive legal resources. The firm reports more than 80 years of combined legal experience and more than 10,000 cases handled across its team.

Final Thoughts

Matthew Brown and Combs Waterkotte deliver legal work that is authoritative, professional, client-centered, and trial-ready. Should you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of facing criminal charges, you need a legal team that can provide you with a solid foundation and help you to navigate these extremely tumultuous waters, so as to get you to the other side in the best shape possible. Fortunately, Brown and the team at Combs Waterkotte have multi-faceted experiences from all sides of such a position and are eager to help those in need.