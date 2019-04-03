Quantcast
Two attorneys seek KC mayor’s office

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 3, 2019

Out of a field of 11 candidates, Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas won the largest number of votes in the city’s primary election on April 2. They now move onto the June 18 general election.

