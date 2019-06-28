Quantcast
Rams settle lawsuit with season ticket-holders

Rams settle lawsuit with season ticket-holders

By: Jessica Shumaker June 28, 2019

A federal judge has given final approval to a $24 million settlement between the St. Louis Rams and season ticket-holders who sued after the team moved to Los Angeles. On June 24, U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. approved a settlement that will allow the owners of personal seat licenses, or PSLs, to receive cash ...

