Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Sufficiency of Evidence

Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report March 13, 2020

Defendant appealed from his conviction for burglary, child molestation and assault, challenging the sufficiency of evidence at trial. Where the homeowner had revoked defendant’s right to come and go from the home as he pleased, his entry into the home and unwanted touching of a minor occupant was instantly unlawful with the intent to commit a ...

