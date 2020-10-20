Quantcast
Judge approves creation of $18.25M settlement fund in CITGO, Orscheln '303' fluid settlement

By: Jessica Shumaker October 20, 2020

A federal judge has approved an $18.25 million class action settlement against CITGO and Orscheln Farm and Home in a lawsuit alleging the manufacturer misleadingly labeled and deceptively marketed and sold 303 tractor hydraulic fluid.

