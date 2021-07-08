Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Verizon receipt not enough to compel arbitration

Verizon receipt not enough to compel arbitration

By: Jessica Shumaker July 8, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled June 29 that a Verizon customer’s 2015 receipt referencing settling disputes by arbitration is unenforceable because it exceeds the scope of what reasonable parties would expect in entering an agreement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo