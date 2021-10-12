Quantcast
Family wins $25M verdict against window company

By: Chloe Murdock October 12, 2021

A St. Louis law firm won a $25 million verdict on behalf of a Utah family whose 3-year-old entangled herself on the tilt cord of a custom window and died.

