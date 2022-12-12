Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List 2022: Patrick C. Woolley

Patrick Woolley has played a key role in growing Polsinelli’s Intellectual Property Department from its beginnings to it becoming one of the biggest IP practices in the nation.

