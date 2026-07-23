David Hickey, Schirger Feierabend

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New Hire: David Hickey, Partner

Schirger Feierabend is pleased to welcome David Hickey to the firm as a partner. David brings 17 years of experience holding some of the world’s largest companies accountable, helping to recover billions of dollars for individuals and businesses along the way. His practice focuses on complex litigation, consumer class actions and business disputes.

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