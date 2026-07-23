David Hickey, Schirger Feierabend
Missouri Lawyers Media//July 23, 2026//
New Hire: David Hickey, Partner
Schirger Feierabend is pleased to welcome David Hickey to the firm as a partner. David brings 17 years of experience holding some of the world’s largest companies accountable, helping to recover billions of dollars for individuals and businesses along the way. His practice focuses on complex litigation, consumer class actions and business disputes.
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