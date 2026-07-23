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Federal judge casts doubt on 69,000 cases alleging J&J talc caused cancer

Reuters//July 23, 2026//

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Federal judge casts doubt on 69,000 cases alleging J&J talc caused cancer

A bottle of Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder

A bottle of Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/Illustration/File Photo)

Federal judge casts doubt on 69,000 cases alleging J&J talc caused cancer

Reuters//July 23, 2026//

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Summary
  • Judge Rukhsanah Singh questions expert testimony on causation
  • Approximately 69,000 plaintiffs allege talc caused
  • J&J denies talc products contain asbestos or cause cancer
  • Plaintiffs must respond by November 19 to avoid

A federal judge cast doubt on Wednesday on claims by approximately 69,000 people alleging that Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and other talc products caused ovarian cancer, saying plaintiffs must provide more specific evidence or risk having their lawsuits dismissed.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rukhsanah Singh in Trenton, , said that recent testimony by two of the plaintiffs’ experts raised doubts about whether any plaintiffs can provide evidence admissible in court “that talcum powder use specifically caused her ovarian cancer.”

The two experts, Judith Wolf and Daniel Clarke-Pearson, testified in May in preparation for a set of six “bellwether,” or test, trials for the thousands of cases that have been consolidated in New Jersey’s . Verdicts in are used to assess the potential value of remaining claims and guide settlement talks.

J&J has denied the allegations that its talc products caused cancer, saying that talc was safe and did not contain asbestos.

“Today’s decision brings these cases one step closer inevitable, equitable and appropriate outcome—the complete dismissal of the talc ,” J&J’s vice president of litigation, Erik Haas, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

Wolf and Clarke-Pearson said they could not completely rule out other possible causes of the plaintiffs’ ovarian cancer, according to Singh’s opinion.

“If such uncertainty is indeed reality, then how can any plaintiff here meet her burden on the merits of her claim?” Singh wrote.

Singh said that the debate over causation would not lead to “instant dismissal” of the thousands of cases in the consolidated federal litigation. The judge ordered plaintiffs to respond by November 19, and to explain why their case should not be dismissed over the failure to provide an admissible expert opinion that J&J talc caused their specific cancer.

In addition to the consolidated federal court cases, J&J also faces lawsuits in state courts around the U.S. J&J has won some of the recent trials in state courts, but ‌juries ⁠have awarded large verdicts for plaintiffs in other cases.

The litigation resumed in March 2025, after being put on hold for more than three years during J&J’s repeated failed attempts to resolve the lawsuits through a shell company’s bankruptcy.

J&J stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the U.S. in 2020, switching to a cornstarch product.

Tags: bellwether trials, J&J, ovarian cancer, Dismissal, New Jersey, Litigation, Products Liability Law, Talc, federal court

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