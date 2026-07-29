Civil Practice-Civil Action-Dismissal-District Court’s Discretion
Staff Report//July 29, 2026//
Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his lawsuit with prejudice.
Where the district court did not abuse its discretion in dismissing the case as plaintiff had ample opportunity to seek leave to amend before dismissal, the court affirmed.
Judgment is affirmed.
Ibrahim v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (MLW No. 85166/Case No. 25-2559 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Tostrud, J.
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