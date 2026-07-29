Trump asks Supreme Court to throw out E. Jean Carroll’s $83 million verdict
Reuters//July 29, 2026//
Summary
- Trump’s lawyers request Supreme Court to overturn $83.3 million verdict
- E. Jean Carroll awarded $88.3 million in civil verdicts since 2019
- Carroll collected $5.63 million from Trump so far
- Supreme Court declined to hear appeal on $5 million verdict last month
U.S. President Donald Trump‘s lawyers are asking the Supreme Court to overturn an $83.3 million defamation judgment he was ordered to pay to writer E. Jean Carroll, Axios reported on Tuesday.
The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Court records showed earlier this month that Carroll has collected nearly $5.63 million from Trump. She has won $88.3 million in civil verdicts against the president in the seven years since he first denied having raped her around 1996 in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.
Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million based on a 2022 Trump denial, though they did not find that Trump raped her.
A different jury in 2024 ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million, based on his original 2019 denial during his first White House term.
Trump’s latest appeal reported by Axios comes a month after the justices declined to hear his bid to overturn the $5 million verdict that jurors ordered him to pay Carroll.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Related Articles
Legal Tech
- AI in practice: How new technology is affecting litigation practice
- Experts foresee legal malpractice risk for those who eschew AI
- Legal Decoder launches AI-powered billing analytics interface
Latest Opinion Digests
- Criminal Law-Second-Degree Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence
- Criminal Law-Witness Tampering-Sufficiency of Evidence
- Criminal Law-Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment by Counsel
- Criminal Law-Filing Criminal Charges-Attorney General Aid
- Criminal Law-Civil Commitment-Sexually Violent Predator
- Criminal Law-Assault-Prosecutorial Misconduct
- Real Property-Prescriptive Easement-Public Right of Way
Top stories
- Elderly couple injured in collision settles with insurer
- 8th Circuit rejects tribal school funding appeal
- 8th Circuit reverses shoreline use permit revocation
- Missouri Bar committee seeks input on rural legal service gaps
- Appeals court orders new look at conversion therapy case following Supreme Court ruling
- Jury finds seat belt maker liable in $40.5M child injury case
- Injured motorist recovers policy limits, plus medical damages in under a year
- Mother obtains six-figure settlement after rear-end crash leads to lifelong pain