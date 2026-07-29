Trump asks Supreme Court to throw out E. Jean Carroll’s $83 million verdict

FILE PHOTO: Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where former U.S. President Donald Trump is asking a federal appeals court to overturn a $5 million jury verdict finding him liable for sexually assaulting and defaming her, who accused Trump of raping her nearly three decades ago, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 6, 2024. REUTERS/Adam Gray/File Photo

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Summary

Trump’s lawyers request Supreme Court to overturn $83.3 million verdict

E. Jean Carroll awarded $88.3 million in civil verdicts since 2019

Carroll collected $5.63 million from Trump so far

Supreme Court declined to hear appeal on $5 million verdict last month

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s lawyers are asking the Supreme Court to overturn an $83.3 million defamation judgment he was ordered to pay to writer E. Jean Carroll, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court records showed earlier this month that Carroll ​has collected nearly $5.63 million from Trump. She has won $88.3 million in civil ⁠verdicts against the president in the seven years since he first denied having raped her around ​1996 in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million based on a 2022 Trump denial, ​though they did not find that Trump raped her.

A different jury in ​2024 ordered Trump ⁠to pay Carroll $83.3 million, based on his original 2019 denial during his first White House term.

Trump’s latest appeal reported by Axios comes a month after the justices declined to hear his bid to overturn the $5 million verdict that jurors ordered him to pay Carroll.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Tom Hogue)