Missouri Lawyers Media to present 2018 In-House Counsel Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor attorneys from around the state with its 2018 In-House Counsel awards, recognizing their successes in navigating complicated contract negotiations, steering high-stakes litigation and defending their companies’ assets.

For the second year, Missouri Lawyers Media will present the awards, which grew out of its annual Missouri Lawyers Awards.

Honorees include Missouri attorneys from a broad range of industries and organizations operating throughout the state and beyond.

They will be recognized at a breakfast ceremony set for Thursday, Nov. 8 at the St. Louis Club in Clayton. Tickets are available now.

They include:

Health Care Organization:

Robin Foster, senior vice president & general counsel for Children’s Mercy Hospital and Clinics

Christine McCoy, senior vice president, legal services and general counsel of Ascension Healthcare

Nonprofit or Government Organization:

Lana Knedlik, general counsel, University of Missouri System

Lindsay Chapman, general counsel, University of Central Missouri

Private Company With Annual Revenues Up to $500 Million:

Lisa Green, general counsel, HOK

Nicole Iannacone, senior vice president and general counsel, Enterprise Bank & Trust

David P. McCool, vice president, general counsel & secretary, Watlow

Private Company With Annual Revenues Over $500 million:

Steven Gallant, executive vice president and general counsel, Maritz

Thomas F. Whittaker, executive vice president and chief legal officer, JE Dunn Construction

Larry Wilcher, group vice president and general counsel, Bass Pro Shops

Public Company:

David Abernathy, vice president and general counsel, Spire Inc.

Martin P. Akins, senior vice president, general counsel & corporate secretary, Express Scripts

Jamie Davis, senior assistant general counsel, Bayer Crop Science (formerly Monsanto)

Verona Dorch, executive vice president, chief legal officer, government affairs and corporate secretary, Peabody

Caryn Fine, managing associate general counsel, Ameren

Chrissy Teske, senior attorney, Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

Rising Star:

Josh Bade, assistant general counsel and administrative director, CoxHealth

Justin Arnold, general counsel, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Lifetime Achievement:

David R. Aplington, senior vice president and general counsel, BJC HealthCare