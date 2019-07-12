Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump immigration policies inflicting lasting harm, Dem says

Trump immigration policies inflicting lasting harm, Dem says

By: Associated Press July 12, 2019

President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies are inflicting lifetime damage on children separated from their families and worsening conditions at overcrowded and unsanitary detention facilities at the border, a Democratic House chairman said Friday as his panel held a hearing on the surge of migrants. Republicans accused the Democratic-run House of minimizing the problem and not ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo