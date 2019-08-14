Quantcast
Federal judge holds Kansas prosecutors in contempt

Federal judge holds Kansas prosecutors in contempt

By: Jessica Shumaker August 14, 2019

A federal judge has held Kansas prosecutors in contempt for violating preservation orders and failing to cooperate with a special master’s investigation into video and audio recordings of attorney-client conversations at a Leavenworth detention facility. U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson issued the ruling in a 188-page order Aug. 13. The long-awaited ruling caps a three-year investigation ...

