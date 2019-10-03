Missouri Lawyers Media presents the 2019 In-House Counsel Award winners

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor attorneys from around the state with its 2019 In-House Counsel awards, recognizing their successes in navigating complicated contract negotiations, steering high-stakes litigation and defending their companies’ assets.

For the third year, Missouri Lawyers Media will present the awards, which grew out of its annual Missouri Lawyers Awards. Honorees include Missouri attorneys from a broad range of industries and organizations operating throughout the state and beyond.

They will be recognized at a breakfast ceremony set for Friday, Nov. 8 at the Saint Louis Club in Clayton. For tickets or more information about the event, click here.

Go here to see the full list of award-winners.