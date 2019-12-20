Quantcast
Farm, ethanol groups angered at final EPA ethanol rule

By: Associated Press December 20, 2019

Some farm groups and farm-state lawmakers have expressed anger at the Trump administration over final ethanol rules that they said failed to uphold the president's promises to the industry. The Environmental Protection Agency released its final renewable fuel standard but it did not include language that President Donald Trump agreed to in meetings with industry officials, ...

